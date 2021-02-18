St. Louis area Jack In The Box operators file Chapter 11 bankruptcy

ST. LOUIS–The owners of 70 Jack In The Box restaurants in Missouri and Illinois, including the St. Louis area, have filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Court protection.
According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the filings show the companies, Missouri Jack, LLC and Illinois Jack, LLC, were under strain prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and continued once the pandemic and related restrictions hit.
The paper says more than 1500 employees are potentially impacted but that motions have been filed to make sure they continue to get paid.