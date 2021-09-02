St. Louis area Labor Day 2021 events list

ST. LOUIS- Labor Day weekend is here and many events are back this year. For many, the holiday weekend signifies the end of summer and the start of fall.

Below is a list FOX 2 compiled of the St. Louis area events taking place.

Bike riding races for all levels

Participate or be a spectator

The courses go through Lafayette Square, The Hill, Francis Park, and Benton Park

Multiple races daily from 9/3 to 9/6

Authentic Greek food for curbside pick-up only

3pm – 7pm on Friday, 11am – 7pm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141

Click here to order online

St. Louis Gateway Balloon Festival is part of the Balloon Glow Tour

9/3 – 9/6 5pm to 9pm

Tickets range from $20 – $75

700 Raceway Blvd, Madison, IL 62060

Saturday and Sunday 9am – 8pm, Monday 9am – 5pm

General admission ages 13 and older $16

General admission ages 12 and under $5

Member admission ages 13 and older $8

Member admission ages 12 and under FREE

4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110

Saturday, September 4 10am – 5pm

Wagon rides, live entertainment, festival food, kid’s activities and more

951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL 62220

Saturday, September 4 at 6pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

Tickets are between $5 and $80

Click here to buy tickets

Saturday, September 4 from 6pm to 8:30pm

Purina Farms Visitor Center Plaza

500 William Danforth Way, Gray Summit, MO 63039

Enjoy live music, a signature drink and appetizers with your dog

Must be 21 or older to attend

Must register ahead of time