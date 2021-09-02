St. Louis area Labor Day 2021 events list

ST. LOUIS- Labor Day weekend is here and many events are back this year. For many, the holiday weekend signifies the end of summer and the start of fall.

Below is a list FOX 2 compiled of the St. Louis area events taking place.

Gateway Cup Cycling Races

  • Bike riding races for all levels
  • Participate or be a spectator
  • The courses go through Lafayette Square, The Hill, Francis Park, and Benton Park
  • Multiple races daily from 9/3 to 9/6

St. Nicholas Greek Festival

  • Authentic Greek food for curbside pick-up only
  • 3pm – 7pm on Friday, 11am – 7pm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
  • 12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141
  • Click here to order online

St. Louis Gateway Balloon Festival at World Wide Technology Raceway

  • St. Louis Gateway Balloon Festival is part of the Balloon Glow Tour
  • 9/3 – 9/6 5pm to 9pm
  • Tickets range from $20 – $75
  • 700 Raceway Blvd, Madison, IL 62060

Missouri Botanical Garden’s Japanese Festival

  • Saturday and Sunday 9am – 8pm, Monday 9am – 5pm
  • General admission ages 13 and older $16
  • General admission ages 12 and under $5
  • Member admission ages 13 and older $8
  • Member admission ages 12 and under FREE
  • 4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110

Eckert’s AppleFest

  • Saturday, September 4 10am – 5pm
  • Wagon rides, live entertainment, festival food, kid’s activities and more
  • 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL 62220

Alton Jazz and Wine Festival

  • Saturday, September 4 at 6pm
  • Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
    1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
  • Tickets are between $5 and $80
  • Click here to buy tickets

Purina Pups on the Patio

  • Saturday, September 4 from 6pm to 8:30pm
  • Purina Farms Visitor Center Plaza
    500 William Danforth Way, Gray Summit, MO 63039
  • Enjoy live music, a signature drink and appetizers with your dog
  • Must be 21 or older to attend
  • Must register ahead of time

