St. Louis area Labor Day 2021 events list

ST. LOUIS- Labor Day weekend is here and many events are back this year. For many, the holiday weekend signifies the end of summer and the start of fall.
Below is a list FOX 2 compiled of the St. Louis area events taking place.
Gateway Cup Cycling Races
- Bike riding races for all levels
- Participate or be a spectator
- The courses go through Lafayette Square, The Hill, Francis Park, and Benton Park
- Multiple races daily from 9/3 to 9/6
St. Nicholas Greek Festival
- Authentic Greek food for curbside pick-up only
- 3pm – 7pm on Friday, 11am – 7pm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
- 12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141
- Click here to order online
St. Louis Gateway Balloon Festival at World Wide Technology Raceway
- St. Louis Gateway Balloon Festival is part of the Balloon Glow Tour
- 9/3 – 9/6 5pm to 9pm
- Tickets range from $20 – $75
- 700 Raceway Blvd, Madison, IL 62060
Missouri Botanical Garden’s Japanese Festival
- Saturday and Sunday 9am – 8pm, Monday 9am – 5pm
- General admission ages 13 and older $16
- General admission ages 12 and under $5
- Member admission ages 13 and older $8
- Member admission ages 12 and under FREE
- 4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110
Eckert’s AppleFest
- Saturday, September 4 10am – 5pm
- Wagon rides, live entertainment, festival food, kid’s activities and more
- 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL 62220
Alton Jazz and Wine Festival
- Saturday, September 4 at 6pm
- Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
- Tickets are between $5 and $80
- Click here to buy tickets
Purina Pups on the Patio
- Saturday, September 4 from 6pm to 8:30pm
- Purina Farms Visitor Center Plaza
500 William Danforth Way, Gray Summit, MO 63039
- Enjoy live music, a signature drink and appetizers with your dog
- Must be 21 or older to attend
- Must register ahead of time