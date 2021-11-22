St. Louis area malls giving away nine $1,000 Secret Santa shopping sprees

ST. LOUIS – You can now nominate nine deserving families to receive a secret Santa shopping spree of $1,000 at a St. Louis area mall.

Three area malls will each surprise three deserving families with a $1000 shopping spree. Mid Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Center is working with Santa to find deserving nominees. Nominations are being accepted through December 13.

All three malls are owned and managed by CBL Properties.

“It’s a privilege to partner again with Secret Santa to help deserving families give to their loved ones this holiday season,” CBL Properties marketing director Christine Poehling said. “There are so many deserving families in our region, and we can’t wait to surprise them!”

Go to the mall’s website and click on “connect” in order to complete the Secret Santa nomination form. The malls are only accepting one entry per person. The winners will be surprised the week of December 14.

Mid Rivers Mall – I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters – www.ShopMidRiversMall.com

St. Clair Square – I-64 and IL 159 in Fairview Heights, IL – www.StClairSquare.com

South County Center – Lindbergh Boulevard and Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County www.ShopSouthCountyCenter.com