ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area may see record-breaking warm temperatures Monday afternoon. For this time of the year, temperatures are usually around 60 degrees.

In 1975, the warm temperature record for the St. Louis area during the fall season was 78 degrees.

FOX2’s Meteorologist Jaime Travers projects the area may surpass the warm weather record by a few degrees.

As of 1:40 p.m., the temperature reads 77 degrees.