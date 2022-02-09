St. Louis area not ready for lifted COVID restrictions, task force says

ST. LOUIS — Illinois and other states across the country have announced plans to end their mask mandates, but the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said this region is not quite ready to lift COVID restrictions.

Dr. Alex Garza, co-leader of the task force, said states that are ending their mask mandates have a lower number of COVID cases and higher vaccination rates than the St. Louis area.

“Even though we compare it to really our worst stage that we’ve had so far, it feels better,” said Garza. “But when you look at it overall, we’re still at a really high number, which makes me concerned that it’s a little too early to talk about loosening up some of those restrictions.”

Although the COVID numbers in the St. Louis area continue to drop, the region’s hospitals have more than 600 COVID patients, and close to 100 COVID patients are being admitted to hospitals every day. He said those numbers are close to where the region was with the spread of the delta variant last fall.

Garza said it’s not the time to ease mitigation efforts.

“I sort of compare this to a wildfire,” said Garza. “You know, keep the wildfire in check. You don’t want to sort of relax things and let them flare back up. You want to keep it suppressed, so we can get out of this pandemic quicker.”

Garza would recommend that unvaccinated individuals still wear a mask even if they don’t have to.

“It’s a fairly low ask to wear a mask out in public, and the benefits that you accrue from that, you know, let’s get through this wave where we feel very comfortable that we’ve suppressed transmission,” said Garza. “It’s a low ask. Give health care and public health a little bit of breathing room and then we can come back and reexamine it.”

Garza said in a couple of weeks he and other leaders of the task force may reassess their position on easing COVID restrictions.