Breaking News
IL: 3,349 deaths/ 76,085cases; MO:472 deaths/ 9,666 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis area outpaces Kansas City in virus cases, deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Experts aren’t clear why the coronavirus is striking the state’s two largest metropolitan areas so differently. Johns Hopkins University reported 483 deaths and 9,700 cases in Missouri as of Saturday, with the bulk of them in the St. Louis region. As of late this week, 466 had died in the St. Louis area, compared to 157 in greater Kansas City, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Including the Metro East, St. Louis has recorded more than 7,600 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. That’s more than twice the caseload of the Kansas City metro area, which has seen 3,700 cases of the virus, including in its Kansas counties.

Latest News

More News