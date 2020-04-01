St. Louis area receiving $6 million in from coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The St. Louis area is receiving $ 6 million in grant money to help fight the effects of COVID-19. The funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be heading to St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson Counties. The money comes from the coronavirus relief funds Congress authorized just last week in the CARES Act.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s office released the information in a statement. Wagner says, “we are in the midst of a National Emergency where speed matters and can save lives. I am grateful HUD worked so quickly to distribute these funds so our local officials will have even more resources to ensure our community stays strong through this crisis.”

Here is how the money will be disbursed:

St. Louis County

$3,333,172.00 Community Development Block Grant

$1,703,217.00 Emergency Shelter Grants

St. Charles County

$646,001.00 Community Development Block Grant

Jefferson County

$726,577.00 Community Development Block Grant