St. Louis area restaurant owners share how they’re dealing dine-in ban

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Starting Friday it's carry-out only for bars and restaurants across the St. Louis region. FOX 2's Derrion Henderson on The Hill to see how restaurant owners are trying to make it through these tough times.

Any other time here inside of Lorenzo's on The Hill there would a ton of people enjoying this amazing food. But now, with restrictions in place, customers will have to take their food to go.

The Hill neighborhood is known for a few things. Be that the historic homes, Italian wrapped fire hydrants or the abundance of delicious restaurants.

What sticks out even more so about this small community that sits atop St. Louis is its unity. Fortunately, restaurants like Lorenzo's Trattoria is going to need a lot of that following requirements to switch to carry-out only in response to the coronavirus.

Larry Fuse opened his restaurant when he was only 22-years-old. Even though Thursday will be the last day of the dine-in option, that gave a few customers even more of a reason to pull up a seat.

What's next from here? Well, Fuse isn't 100% sure, but what he's confident in is that the community will come together like The Hill does all the time.