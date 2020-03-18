List of St. Louis area restaurants offering carryout during coronavirus dine-in shutdown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Need something to eat? St. Louis regional restaurants are temporarily shutting down dine-in service because of the coronavirus outbreak. But, there are plenty of area restaurants that have delivery and options to pick up orders. Check out this list of a few of the available options to choose from. See the form below to add your restaurant to the list.
Delivery and carryout options:
- Balkan Treat Box: Curbside Pick-Up, Call-in Orders and Online Ordering; 314-733-5700
- Chao Baan: Delivery, Curbside and Carryout; 314-925-8250
- Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery: Delivery (via Grubhub), Curbside and Carryout
- Eckert’s (Belleville Restaurant): Carryout and Country Store is open for grocery
- Indo: Carryout (coming soon)
- Kaldi’s: Online Ordering/Home Delivery for bags of coffee, Carryout, Curbside, Delivery from cafes via Postmates
- King & I: Carryout, Curbside and Delivery, and Online Ordering; 314-771-1777
- Mission Taco Joint: Carryout, Curbside, Delivery and Online Ordering
- Retreat Gastropub: Carryout and Curbside; 314) 261-4497
- Yellowbelly: Carryout and Curbside; 314) 925-8888
- I Fratellini (+ limited menu items from Billie Jean and Bar Les Freres): Carryout, Curbside and Delivery; (314) 727-7902
- Lion’s Choice: Delivery (via Doordash), Online Ordering, and Drive-Thru (see delivery deal below)
- Lola Jean’s: Carryout, Curbside and Delivery (via Postmates and UberEats); (314) 553-9903
- Nathaniel Reid Bakery: Carryout and Curbside; 314-858-1019
- Russell’s Chesterfield: Online Ordering, Carryout and Curbside; (636) 220-3541
- Russell’s Fenton: Carryout and Curbside; (636) 343-8900
- Russell’s on Macklind: Carryout and Curbside; Call (314) 553-9994
- Schlafly: Carryout and Curbside; Schlafly Taproom: (314) 241-2337 and Schlafly Bottleworks: (314) 241-2337
Additional promotions:
- Bar Les Freres, I Fratellini and Billie Jean: Restaurateur Zoe Robinson will be offering a limited menu that changes daily from all three restaurants served out of I Fratellini (7624 Wydown Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105) available for pickup. Place orders online here. Dishes from I Fratellini include Tomato Cennellini Bean and Vegetable Soup, Burrata Agrodolce, Steamed Mussels, Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Blood Orange and Arugula Salad, Insalata TriColore, Kale an Arugula Salad, Butternut Squash Tortelloni, Bucatini Carbonara, Lasagna, Pappardelle, Risotto, Tagliatelle, Tiramisu, and Panna Cotta. The Lemongrass and Limeleaf Pork Dumpling Soup and Apricot Almond Bread Pudding from Billie-Jean’s menu is available, as well as the Lobster Bisque, Little Gem Salad, Coq Au Vin, and Floating Island.
- I Fratellini: (314) 727-7901 / 7624 Wydown Blvd, Clayton, MO 63105
- Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly: Owners Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins from the popular Central West End restaurants of Retreat Gastropub, the modern American restaurant and bar and Yellowbelly, the island-inspired restaurant with a rum-focused beverage program, are offering curbside and carry-out pick-up at both of their restaurant locations when guests place an order over the phone. Yellowbelly will be offering its full menu in addition to beers and wine to-go. Guests are encouraged to purchase gift cards now with 10% off of all gift card sales over $50 to enjoy at a later date. You can purchase gift cards for Yellowbelly here and Retreat Gastropub here.
- Retreat Gastropub (6 N Sarah St, St. Louis, MO 63108; (314) 261-4497)
- Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108; (314) 499-1509)
- Lion’s Choice: The St. Louis-based family of restaurants known for their famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries and frozen custard, will offer a roast beef feast for delivery and takeout: 10 Original Roast Beef Sandwiches for only $25. Guests can stop by their local Lion’s Choice drive-through now to pick up the 10 original roast beef platter for $25. Lion’s Choice will also cover the cost of delivery for their guests who purchase an order of $20 or more on DoorDash (now through the foreseeable future). Guests can also place an order for the 10 for $25 deal for pick-up via online or the Lion’s Choice app. Lion’s Choice real roast beef is slow-roasted fresh every day for over three hours, made to order, and sliced thin with a dash of seasoning on a buttered and toasted bun. The Original Roast Beef feast is available everyday now through the month of April. Photo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/oeczxepisepl9dz/LC_Gameday4.jpg?dl=0
- Schlafly Beer: St. Louis’ original, independent craft brewery is offering curbside pick-up at both Schlafly Tap Room and Schlafly Bottleworks. The Bottleworks location is offering daily family-style meal specials for four (which can be found daily on their Instagram and Facebook) and both brewpubs will have the full menu available for curbside pickup throughout the day. Schlafly Tap Room will utilize some of the oysters expected for their annual Stout & Oyster Festival to run a daily Oyster Po’ Boy special (with one side) for pick-up and carry-out while supplies lasts. Guests also have the option to add any of Schlafly’s packaged beer to their order. Available in 6-packs or 12-packs, styles range from Schlafly’s popular Pale Ale to seasonal styles like Raspberry Hefeweizen and Coffee Stout.
- Schlafly Taproom: 2100 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103; (314) 241-2337
- Schlafly Bottleworks: 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143; (314) 241-2337
