St. Louis area school and business closings

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

State of Missouri snowplows form a gangplow to clear the snow on Highway 270 in Des Peres, Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021. St. Louis received about eight inches of snow as temperatures remained around zero for the day, with real feel temperatures about 16 degrees below zero. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many area businesses cutting hours and schools are declaring a snow day because of the extreme cold and the amount of snow that has fallen in the area. FOX 2 has a list of all of the closings that Missouri and Illinois businesses have submitted to us over the last few days. It is the same list you see scrolling on our broadcast channels.

See our list of school, daycare and business closings here

Tuesday morning is a frigid one as the region digs out from 5 to 9 inches of snow.  Expect plenty of sunshine, but bitter temperatures will only warm into the lower teens Tuesday afternoon. Wind chills will improve significantly by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be very cold with lows dipping back into the single digit

Now that the snow has stopped there is an all-out effort to get roadways as clear as possible on both sides of the river for the Tuesday morning commute.

MoDOT and IDOT workers said crews have been plowing all night long, but many roads are still at least partially snow-covered.

MoDOT is warning people Tuesday morning to stay home and off the roads if at all possible. Officials said they have had full crews working 12 hours shifts since Sunday afternoon. That means about 200 trucks out clearing roadways. Officials said blowing snow is a real problem. Trucks plow an area then the powdery snow that fell during the storm just blows back over where crews just plowed making the area still hazardous for drivers.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News