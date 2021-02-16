St. Louis area school and business closings

State of Missouri snowplows form a gangplow to clear the snow on Highway 270 in Des Peres, Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021. St. Louis received about eight inches of snow as temperatures remained around zero for the day, with real feel temperatures about 16 degrees below zero. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many area businesses cutting hours and schools are declaring a snow day because of the extreme cold and the amount of snow that has fallen in the area. FOX 2 has a list of all of the closings that Missouri and Illinois businesses have submitted to us over the last few days. It is the same list you see scrolling on our broadcast channels.

Tuesday morning is a frigid one as the region digs out from 5 to 9 inches of snow. Expect plenty of sunshine, but bitter temperatures will only warm into the lower teens Tuesday afternoon. Wind chills will improve significantly by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be very cold with lows dipping back into the single digit

Now that the snow has stopped there is an all-out effort to get roadways as clear as possible on both sides of the river for the Tuesday morning commute.

MoDOT and IDOT workers said crews have been plowing all night long, but many roads are still at least partially snow-covered.

MoDOT is warning people Tuesday morning to stay home and off the roads if at all possible. Officials said they have had full crews working 12 hours shifts since Sunday afternoon. That means about 200 trucks out clearing roadways. Officials said blowing snow is a real problem. Trucks plow an area then the powdery snow that fell during the storm just blows back over where crews just plowed making the area still hazardous for drivers.