St. Louis area school districts step away from in-person learning after surge in COVID cases

ST. LOUIS – The Kirkwood and Parkway school districts are dealing with a spike in COVID cases.

Robinson Elementary School will shut down for at least two days starting Monday because more than one-quarter of the staff and four classrooms are under quarantine for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Two students and one staff member at Robinson are currently in isolation after testing positive for the virus or experiencing symptoms after a known exposure. A third student and another staff member are awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Kirkwood elementary schools returned to in-person learning in mid-October. The school is at least the 11th in the St. Louis region to pivot to distance learning this month because of a spike in coronavirus cases or quarantines among students or staff.

Kindergarten through sixth-grade students at the Parkway School District were supposed to head back into the classroom full-time on Monday, but due to a rise in COVID cases, the district decided to stick with its hybrid/blended-learning plan. 384 students have quarantined with at least 56 testing positive so far in the Parkway School District. 118 staff quarantined and 19 have tested positive so far.

Fox School District in Jefferson County are also closed this week after more than 5 percent of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand in Florissant shifted to virtual learning for two weeks because of an inability to adequately staff the school.

Middle and high school students in St. Louis Public Schools will not return to classrooms this month as originally planned. In-person instruction will start after winter break in January, at the earliest.

