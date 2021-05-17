St. Louis area sees increase in number of fully vaccinated people

ST. LOUIS – Counties across the bi-state area have seen an increase in the number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this past week.

These new figures come as COVID restrictions have been significantly relaxed in the St. Louis area. The increases range from less than one percent in some areas to approaching three percent in another county.

Just over 34 percent of St. Louis County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s an increase of 2.5 percent in the past week.

In St. Louis City, more than 26.5 percent of people have finished their vaccinations. This is a jump of over 2 percent.

St. Charles County saw the biggest increase of any county in our area at 2.7 percent. More than 35 percent of that population is now fully vaccinated.

More than 23.5 percent of Jefferson County residents are completely vaccinated, and in Franklin County, the total is just over 33 percent.

In Illinois, nearly 35.5 percent of the population in Madison County is fully vaccinated. This is an increase of one percent over the past week.

Close to 34 percent of St. Clair County residents are completely vaccinated. This is an increase of just under one percent.

In Monroe County, just over 40 percent of the people have completed their vaccinations. This is a jump of nearly 1.5 percent.

Jersey County has about 35 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

In Clinton County, the total is close to 36 percent.