St. Louis area sees single-day record for COVID-19 hospital admissions

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released it latest numbers this afternoon and they show the task force hospitals had 74 new hospital admissions. That is a single-day record since the task force began recording the data.

Those new admissions also led to a rise in the seven-day moving average for new hospitalizations. It is now at 63. Yesterday, the task force reported that the number was at 61, which was the highest it had been since the start of the pandemic.

During yesterday’s briefing, the task force leader Dr. Garza said some hospitals are already over capacity.

“We just can’t keep continuing on this trend,” explained Dr. Garza.

Dr. Garza explained we have to get it under control if we don’t want to see another lockdown.

