St. Louis area showing signs of interrupting COVID-19 transmission

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says it appears people have listened and the numbers of COVID-19 cases are coming down in the area.

A representative from the task force says the region may have interrupted transmission.

The task force wants people to know it is not the time to let up, but they have renewed optimism and say the sacrifices people have made appear to be paying off.

The data the task force released today shows both new hospital admissions and the 7-day average of admissions have declined.

However, members of the task force and health professionals are still waiting to see what the impact of Thanksiving will be and if there will be a spike in cases.

While the numbers are slowly coming down, just two months ago area hospitals had 246 COVID positive patients in the hospital. Today, there are 900.

The data does show that the hospital is discharging more COVID patients than it admitted in the last week. There were 771 admissions in the last 7 days and 833 discharges.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,259 COVID patients released from hospitals.