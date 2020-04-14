St. Louis area taking another hard and tragic hit from COVID-19 as cases and deaths increase

ST. LOUIS - The latest COVID-19 case numbers show at least 17 more deaths in the St. Louis area on both sides of the river from the coronavirus. Those new deaths include eight in St. Louis county.
This comes as Illinois eclipses 22,000 cases and Missouri approaches 4,400.
As of Tuesday morning, Missouri has officially reported in 4,388 cases. There have been at least 133 deaths statewide. Illinois is reporting 22,025 cases and 794 deaths.
Locally St. Louis city has 706 cases with five new deaths bringing the total deaths in the city to 24. There are 1,811 cases now in St. Louis County with 50 deaths after the eight new deaths were announced.
See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.
- St. Charles County confirming 385 cases with one new death bringing the total there to 14.
- Jefferson County stands at 134 cases and three deaths.
- Franklin County now has 4 deaths with 87 cases.
- Perry County has 37 cases.
- Lincoln County, there are now 33 cases and one death.
- St. Francois County reports 22 cases with one death.
- Warren County has 17 cases.
- Ste. Genevieve County stands at seven cases and one death.
- Pike County has six cases
- Gasconade County has two cases.
- St. Clair County now has 202 cases and one new death, bringing the total deaths there to ten.
- Madison County has 120 cases and two deaths.
- Monroe County with 46 total cases and three deaths.
- Randolph County has 41 cases.
- Clinton County reports 39 cases.
- Macoupin County 15 cases.
- Marion County confirms 13 cases.
- Montgomery County has nine cases.
- Jersey County now reports seven cases.
Remember these numbers are overall cases since the outbreak began.
Authorities point out that people are recovering. In fact, nearly 160 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the counties we track which keep that figure. Not all of the counties keep that number but some do maintain it.
Also, 43 patients were discharged from our major area hospitals in the latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.