St. Louis area Walmarts to host Halloween trick-or-treat drive-thru

ST. LOUIS – Walmart Supercenters around Missouri are bringing a new trick-or-treat drive-thru experience for families looking to still celebrate Halloween while practicing safe COVID procedures.

According to a spokesperson, the interactive experience will be “socially distanced and contact-free.”

The event is free for kids of all ages and parents.

Three Missouri Walmart Supercenters are participating in the event.

Locations and scheduled times for the event:

Arnold Walmart Supercenter

2201 Michigan Ave

Arnold, MO, 63010

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7 p.m.

Fenton Walmart Supercenter

653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd

Fenton, MO, 63026

Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7p.m.

Shrewsbury Walmart Supercenter

7437 Watson Rd

Shrewsbury, MO, 63119

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.