St. Louis area Walmarts to host Halloween trick-or-treat drive-thru

ST. LOUIS – Walmart Supercenters around Missouri are bringing a new trick-or-treat drive-thru experience for families looking to still celebrate Halloween while practicing safe COVID procedures.
According to a spokesperson, the interactive experience will be “socially distanced and contact-free.”
The event is free for kids of all ages and parents.
Three Missouri Walmart Supercenters are participating in the event.
Locations and scheduled times for the event:
Arnold Walmart Supercenter
2201 Michigan Ave
Arnold, MO, 63010
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7 p.m.
Fenton Walmart Supercenter
653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd
Fenton, MO, 63026
Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7p.m.
Shrewsbury Walmart Supercenter
7437 Watson Rd
Shrewsbury, MO, 63119
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.