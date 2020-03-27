St. Louis area YMCAs offering emergency childcare to some essential workers

ST. LOUIS, MO. – The Gateway Region YMCA is offering emergency childcare to support the needs of essential personnel who must go to work during the coronavirus crisis. Stay-at-home orders issued in the area mean many parents are working from home. All branches remain closed but childcare will be offered at 11 locations in Missouri and Illinois.
This statement was posted to their website Wednesday:
“The health of ALL is not only a top priority, but it’s part of our mission. Due to COVID-19, our YMCA branches are currently closed; however, we continue to offer limited emergency childcare programming, supporting the childcare needs of our first responders, medical professionals, and essential personnel that must continue their work in this challenging time.”Gateway Region YMCA
Find out how you can register for this service here.