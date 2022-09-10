ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis art fair celebrates 29 years this weekend in Clayton. It will feature an incredible collection of intriguing art, live music, delicious food, and tons of fun.

The fun started yesterday evening and continues today, with more than 180 art vendors and 33 artists displaying their creativity and skill

The fair takes place in seven blocks of downtown Clayton.

The three-day event is free, it’s a celebration of art that attracts thousands of art enthusiasts from across the region. There will also be live music, delicious food samplings from some of the area’s premier restaurants, children’s activities, and much more.

New additions this year include interactive artistic experiences; including custom-led tours to help you, “meet the artists,” larger-than-life floral installations, and chalk art creations.

There are Three performance stages, the main one featuring indie rock to jazz, r & b to funk, and dance music. Musicians include Molly Lovette, All4 Nothin, the Burney sisters, and more. The second will feature DJs, yoga, poetry, and dance.

The independent artist stage will highlight independent local artists and comedians. There is a shuttle service with free & metered parking.

The fair this morning is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and tomorrow is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.