ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.—Ahead of a 5 pm deadline before filing for the August primary was due to close, a prominent St. Louis area attorney and radio personality entered the Democratic primary to challenge St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Jane Dueker, a former Assistant Attorney General under Jay Nixon and later General Counsel under former Governor Bob Holden, entered the race Tuesday afternoon. Dueker has worked at several St. Louis area law firms and is a regular radio contributor on KMOX.

She has been a regular critic of the Page administration on issues ranging from the business shutdown to problems at the St. Louis County Justice Center, along with Page’s medical employment as an anesthesiologist.

“I will be a 100 percent county executive if elected,” Dueker, who represents the police officer’s associations for both St. Louis City and St. Louis County police. She said her future at KMOX is yet to be determined, but that management there knew of her plans to file for the race.

The primary election will be held August 2.