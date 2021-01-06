St. Louis Auto Show postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The 2021 St. Louis Auto Show has been postponed from late January to April 8 through April 11.

The auto show brings approximately 90,000 people to downtown St. Louis where the event is held at the America’s Center each year.

The show, produced by the St. Louis Auto Dealers Association (SLADA) gives attendees the opportunity to “preview the latest vehicles and automotive technology in a family-friendly environment.” There are approximately 500 cars, trucks, SUVs and powersports vehicles there along with entertainment from professional vehicle drifters and more.

“This year, more than ever, we want to take every precaution necessary for our guests, which is why we made the decision to delay this event.” Executive Vice President of SLADA Doug Smith said.

Tickets have not yet gone on sale, but more information can be found here.