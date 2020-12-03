St. Louis Ballet takes beautiful photos with animals from Stray Rescue of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Dancers and Dogs transformed Stray Rescue of St. Louis into a holiday wonderland!

The photography team brought in dancers from the St. Louis Ballet for their annual festive photoshoot.

All the dogs and cats featured in photos are adoptable and hope to spend Christmas in a new fur-ever home.

Kelly Pratt and Ian Kreidich, the creators of the Dancers and Dogs Photography Project, are based in St. Louis and work with dancers across the country.

Their photo book is available for sale here.

