ST. LOUIS – Discussion about red carpet fashions and Oscar winners has taken a backseat to talk about the slap heard around the world between actor Will Smith and award presenter Chris Rock.

“I guess you could say, ‘Well okay, maybe Will Smith probably shouldn’t have hit Chris Rock,’ but you don’t know. We don’t know the whole story, to some degree, as far as their history,” said Keith Shackleford, owner of Shack’s Barber Shop. “It’s unfortunate that that happened.

The shocking incident at Sunday night’s 94th Academy Awards was sparked by comedian Chris Rock cracking a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith before announcing the nominees for Best Documentary. The joke prompted Will Smith, who went on to win Best Actor later that evening, to stroll up on stage and slap Rock across the face.

“Yeah, I saw it,” said Jamal Nance. “It was disappointing. Feels like two friends that you know personally. Feels like a personal situation, because you watch them so long, growing up watching both of them in their shows and comedy specials. So, it really feels personal. I woke up today thinking about it. Everybody I’ve been talking to has been like, ‘Man, it feels weird.’ It really feels personal. I hate that it happened.”

Shackleford praised Rock for his poise in the immediate aftermath.

“I think Chris Rock handled it well,” he said. “I think he handled it outstanding. And Will Smith, he lost it. He lost it. I was shocked.”

Customers seeking a trim midday Monday were weighing in with one another and the barbers.

“When I woke up this morning and saw it, I was like, ‘Good for Will Smith,’ defending his wife,” Deron Jones said. “Then I thought about it, and I was like, ‘Eh, your wife is doing this and you’re doing this, and you’re going to get mad at this guy for making a joke at her for some kind of disease of the hair?’ So originally, I was with Will and now I’m like, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’ On national television, which could have been a comment made backstage.”

For customer Kushawn Deal, it cuts both ways.

“It’s crazy. Some things are meant to be said and some things not, and I feel like that’s not something that’s to be said – the Chris Rock part,” he said.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently announced her battle with alopecia and hair loss on social media, choosing to shave her head for the Academy Awards ceremony.

“Hair loss is a very sensitive subject matter for anyone, especially for a woman,” Shackleford said. “I’ve dealt with people that have had alopecia. In her case, it’s painful, that’s very painful. I know that from my experience in cutting hair that that is a painful thing. And for a woman, that’s really painful. I think (Jada) looks great, basically, with a bald head.”