St. Louis bars, restaurants raising money to help Ukrainians

ST. LOUIS — Local women across the St. Louis region used International Women’s Day to make a global impact. They are raising money at several bars and restaurants for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

All seven Mission Taco Joint locations are donating 10% of their sales on Tuesday to benefit victims in the Ukraine war.

“Yes, for International Women’s Day we are doing 10% all day at all seven of our locations, and we are donating it to the Urgent Action Fund for women’s human rights in Ukraine,” said Jessica Shelvy, the manager of Mission Taco Joint in the Central West End.

Meanwhile, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will donate 100% of sales on Tuesday to help Ukrainians.

“Today is a double give back,” said Katie Collier, co-owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “It’s for the World Central Kitchen, and it’s an organization from chef and humanitarian Jose Andreas, who is a celebrity chef. World Central Kitchen feeds people during crises around the world. They’ve done stuff in St. Louis and Haiti, and right now they’re feeding the refugees from Ukraine flooding over the Polish border.”

For almost ten years, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria does a monthly donation called “Give Back Tuesdays” to a local charity, but Tuesday’s sales at their restaurants are especially meaningful for Ted Collier.

“My grandmother took my mom at about age 4, and they were able to get out of the former Soviet Ukraine and into Germany,” said Ted Collier, co-owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta. “Then, by way of Germany they were able to get on a cargo ship, and they wound up in Sydney Harbor and ask for asylum.”

The restaurant is proud to say they’ve donated $300,000 to local charities since they first opened.

1220 Artisan Spirits and 4 Hands Brewing Co. will also donate 100% of brewery and tasting room sales on Tuesday to Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit organization that provides emergency response support in Ukraine.