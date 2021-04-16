St. Louis-based cloth diaper manufacturer ask for dirty disposable diapers for research

ST. LOUIS – Cotton Babies, a St. Louis-based manufacturer and retailer of cloth diapers, is asking for the community’s help collecting used disposable diapers for a research project.
The company is trying to learn more about disposable diapers life in a landfill.
They hope to gather 7,000 dirty diapers for the study. They will accept disposable diapers and wipes.
Cotton Babies asks those who wish to contribute to be sure no other garbage is in the bag and to attach a note stating the child’s age. The dirty diapers should be in a securely closed bag. Contributors can add the parent’s name if they wish.
Drop-offs are possible on Friday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. in the Costco parking lot located at 301 Highlands Blvd Dr, Manchester, MO 63011.