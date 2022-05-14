ST. LOUIS – A sweet-treat chain based in the St. Louis area has been named as one of the “top 25 donut shops” in the United States by Feast and Field.

Strange Dounts, founded in 2013, now serves customers in three St. Louis suburbs. The donut shop offers a variety of classics and unique flavors in Maplewood, Kirkwood and Creve Coeur.

Feast and Field, a food-based magazine organization, compiled a list of the nation’s top donut shops last month after feedback from its readers. It recognizes Strange Donuts for making its dounts from scratch daily. Feast and Field also credits the chain for its philanthropy arm, Stange Cares, to help multiple nonprofits in the St. Louis area.

Strange Donuts has expanded its footprint beyond its sweet treats over the past decade. In 2014, the beloved donut shop worked with Happy Badger studios to create an app-based video game “Strange Donuts vs. the World.” One year later, Strange Donuts helped launch an original web series known as “Strange Louis,” highlighting various people, places, and opportunities in the St. Louis area.

To keep up with the latest creations and specials from Strange Dounts and for a list of locations, click here.