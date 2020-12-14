St. Louis based filmmaker earns high honors for latest documentary “My Ireland”

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis based Director and Producer Anthony Monaghan’s latest documentary is currently being featured in the Saint Louis Film Festival and has been awarded best documentary by the Irish Film Institute.

“My Ireland” was directed and produced by Monaghan, who is originally from Blacksod Bay, County Mayo in the West of Ireland.

The documentary follows the hardships experienced by the Irish currently which include, economic migration, mass evictions, and the growing homeless population. The film follows multiple people’s circumstances in Ireland, including a homeless Dubliner on one end of the financial spectrum and a member of the Irish parliament on the other end.

Monaghan grew up in poverty and only had five years of formal education. At 15, he left home to work picking potatoes in England. From there, he traveled extensively and eventually planted roots in St. Louis. Once settled, he founded Irish Construction and raised three daughters. He founded Monaghan Productions in 2012.

“No one could have predicted that 2020 would be like this. We were set to do all the different film festivals and really push the project in the States and Europe but COVID-19 changed everything but luckily with technology and online platforms we’re still pushing through and getting some recognition,” Monaghan said.

“My Ireland” premiered at the Irish Film Institute before it won ‘Best Documentary’ at the Underground Cinema Film Festival. My Ireland was screened in the Respect Human Rights Film Festival in Belfast and the Yonkers Film Festival in New York City.

Click here to watch “My Ireland” via Cinema St. Louis.

Click here to watch “My Ireland” on Vimeo on Demand.