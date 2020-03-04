St. Louis BattleHawks players visit three children’s hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The community outreach for the St. Louis BattleHawks continues.



Today, players are visiting patients at children's hospitals in the area...

It's part of their community hustle day.

St. Louis has been showing a lot of love for our XFL team, and today the St. Louis BattleHawks returned the love in a special way with visits to children in three different children's hospitals in St. Louis.



Three different groups of BattleHawks players fanned out to bring some smiles to hospitalized children and their families. First stop was St. Louis Children's Hospital, a group of eight players handed out rally towels and autographed BattleHawk posters. One 3-year-old girl decided to take Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu for a walk on around the hospital floor. The players also visited Shriner’s Hospital for children and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. The players told patients they wanted to bring them cheer and their prayers and said the BattleHawks family is with them.



"I said thank you cause he got me a towel right mom and a poster," said Allison Wuerner, patient.

“This is awesome just being able to come to the hospital and be with the teammates and make someone's day and while they're making our day so it’s a good experience and awesome opportunity and just happy to here," said Jordan Ta’amu, Quarterback St. Louis battleHawks.

Every Tuesday the BattleHawks have what's called a community hustle day, where they get out and serve the community.



This team is winning the hearts of adults and kids throughout the St. Louis area.