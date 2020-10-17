St. Louis Blues, Barnes Jewish offer free flu shot clinic

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with Barnes Jewish to offer a free flu shot clinic.
This comes as health officials are urging folks to get the flu shot. They’re worried that flu patients coupled with COVID-19 patients could overwhelm the hospital system so they’re trying to do what they can now to prevent that.
Anyone six months or older is eligible for the shot. Those that are 65 years or older can get the high-dose vaccine while supplies lasts.
Saturday, October 17
- In partnership with the St. Louis Blues
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
- Enterprise Center
- 1401 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
- Format: Walk-in; first come, first served
Free parking available in adjacent parking lots, provided by the Office of the Treasurer for the City of St. Louis
Saturday, October 24
- In partnership with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Christian Hospital
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
- Jamestown Mall Parking Lot
- 175 Jamestown Mall
- Florissant, MO 63034
- Format: Drive-through; first come, first served
Sunday, October 25
- In partnership with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Christian Hospital
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
- Urban League Northside Community Empowerment Center
- 1330 Aubert Ave
- St. Louis, MO 63113
- Format: Drive-through; first come, first served
All vaccines are free of latex and preservatives. Those 65-years and older are eligible to receive a high dose (HD) vaccine while supplies last. If the HD vaccine is not available, the standard dose can be given.