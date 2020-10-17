St. Louis Blues, Barnes Jewish offer free flu shot clinic

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with Barnes Jewish to offer a free flu shot clinic.

This comes as health officials are urging folks to get the flu shot. They’re worried that flu patients coupled with COVID-19 patients could overwhelm the hospital system so they’re trying to do what they can now to prevent that.

Anyone six months or older is eligible for the shot. Those that are 65 years or older can get the high-dose vaccine while supplies lasts.

Saturday, October 17

In partnership with the St. Louis Blues

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Enterprise Center

1401 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103

Format: Walk-in; first come, first served

Free parking available in adjacent parking lots, provided by the Office of the Treasurer for the City of St. Louis

Saturday, October 24

In partnership with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Christian Hospital

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Jamestown Mall Parking Lot

175 Jamestown Mall

Florissant, MO 63034

Format: Drive-through; first come, first served

Sunday, October 25

In partnership with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Christian Hospital

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Urban League Northside Community Empowerment Center

1330 Aubert Ave

St. Louis, MO 63113

Format: Drive-through; first come, first served

All vaccines are free of latex and preservatives. Those 65-years and older are eligible to receive a high dose (HD) vaccine while supplies last. If the HD vaccine is not available, the standard dose can be given.