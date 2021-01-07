St. Louis Blues encourages donors to help save lives in 14th annual blood drive

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross, St. Louis Blues, Fox Sports Midwest, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are encouraging donors to roll up a sleeve to help patients in need by donating blood at the St. Louis Blues Blood Drive Wed., Jan. 27.

For the 14th year in a row, The American Red Cross and St. Louis Blues are looking for donors, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood and help overcome the national plasma shortage.

Blues fans will also receive a “specially designed” retro Blues t-shirt for donating blood.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may show if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

They say all blood types are needed.

St. Louis Blues Blood Drive locations include:

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, Mo. 63052

Favazza’s on the Hill, (Banquet Center) 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63139

Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive Blvd., University City, Mo. 63130

Fenton Fire Protection District, 845 Gregory Lane, Fenton, Mo. 63026

Old Hickory (Banquet Center), 1 Dye Club Drive, St. Peters, Mo. 63304

Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark St., St. Louis, Mo. 63103

Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043

The Illinois Blood Drive is located at the American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL. 62234.

Individuals who are 17-years-old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18-years-old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter code: BLUES, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)