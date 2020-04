Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues legend Big George Brock has died. FOX 2 has learned Brock passed away after suffering from a long-time illness. There is no indication that it was COVID-19 related.

Big George Brock was known by many as "The King of St. Louis Blues". He performed numerous times on FOX2 News in the morning. He was a staple on the local music scene, performing at the Big Muddy Festival and other special events.