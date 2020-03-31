St. Louis Board of Aldermen president calls for shutdown of city hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is demanding Mayor Lyda Krewson shut down City Hall to the public. Today, Reed sent out a statement urging residents and employees to avoid coming to City Hall unless it is absolutely necessary.

Reed says, “we have to shut down City Hall to the public immediately. It needs to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before reopening. With reports of multiple City employees testing positive for Coronavirus, it is not safe to expose others and their families.”

Lewis Reed shares photo he claims is lack of social distancing at City Hall

In his statement, he says there should be little to no reason for anyone to come to City Hall during this pandemic. Reed included pictures showing how closely visitors are standing in line when they go through security, saying there is no adherence to 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

FOX2 is reaching out to the mayor's office for a response.