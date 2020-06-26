St. Louis Board of Aldermen to vote on ‘Use of force’ bill Friday

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Alderman is scheduled to vote Friday on a bill that would change the “use of force” policy for city police.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has had a “no chokeholds or strangleholds” policy in place since 2007; it would now be law. De-escalation tactics have been in place since 2014; that would be a law now too. A duty for officers to intervene policy has been in place since 2014 as well but would also be a law.
New guidelines include:
- Comprehensive reporting any time an officer draws a gun
- A new mandate on police training for trainees
- Annual financial and management audits of the department
- A ban on “no-knock warrants” for municipal drug cases