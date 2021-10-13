St. Louis Bread Co. pink bagels return for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Bread Co. brought back its pink ribbon bagel in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

This is the 20th year the restaurant chain has teamed up with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. You can help by purchasing Panera’s pink ribbon bagels throughout the month of October. A portion of the proceeds from the cherry vanilla bagels folded into the shape of a ribbon will benefit the foundation.

If bagels aren’t your thing, you can still support the cause by purchasing a pink ribbon e-gift card. Ten-percent of every dollar made on the pink ribbon gift cards will be donated.

