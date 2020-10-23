St. Louis buildings turn purple for Alzheimer’s awareness

ST. LOUIS – Many St. Louis buildings will turn purple this weekend for Alzheimer’s awareness.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, but it will be different this year due to the coronavirus.

Opening ceremonies will take place online, then people can walk in their neighborhoods. Walkers can download a mobile app and send fundraising messages. Area locations are showing their support starting Friday night. The buildings participating in the purple lights are the Civil Courts Building, Enterprise Center, the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station and the Planetarium.

Latest headlines: