St. Louis businesses open their doors for voters to get their ballots notarized

ST. LOUIS – Many St. Louis area businesses are opening their doors as places for voters to get their ballots notarized due to the surge in mail-in and absentee ballots this year.

All mail-in and many absentee ballots are required to be notarized.

In August a group of St. Louis area residents teamed up with the St. Louis and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition and began reaching out to businesses and nonprofits.

Some of the first businesses to sign up were Bespoke on Cherokee Street, Apotheosis Comics on South Grand and the Pat Connolly Tavern in Dogtown.

“It is heartening to see so many businesses, organizations and volunteer notaries stepping up to make sure voters can cast their ballots safely,” voting activist Beth Sturgeon said.

“As a business owner, it’s important to show our appreciation to the community that has kept us going through this pandemic – giving them a place to vote is the least we could do,” Apotheosis Comics owner Martin Casas said.

Click here for a full list of notary locations.