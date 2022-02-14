St. Louis businesses working to make hearts happy this Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS — From flowers and chocolates to dinner specials, several St. Louis businesses are making sure people get what they want for Valentine’s Day.
Walter Knoll Florist dropped off bouquets and arrangements at thousands of front doors across the St. Louis region throughout the day.
“Oh my gosh, we’re running on adrenaline — and our drivers are running out the door,” said Chuck Knoll, the operations director at Walter Knoll Florist.
The St. Louis-based Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate Company also offered sweet treats.
Bar K, a dog park and restaurant, held its first Valentine’s Day “dinner with your dog” event since opening its location off of McCree Avenue in November.
During the event, Bar K streamed Disney’s Lady & The Tramp in the restaurant and throughout the park. They also offered a spaghetti and meatballs special.