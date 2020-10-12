Live: St. Louis businessman and wife donate $300 million to Missouri S&T; largest in state history

ROLLA, Mo.- The chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology is speaking about the largest donation to the school in its history. A St. Louis businessman and his wife have donated $300 million to the school.

Fred and June Kummer made the donation.

According to school officials, the university plans to use the funds for a new school of innovation and entrepreneurship, research activities, and scholarships and fellowships for students.

“For nearly 150 years, Missouri S&T has been known as the state’s premier technological university. Now, thanks to June and Fred, S&T will have the opportunity to become one of the nation’s leading universities for innovation”, said Dr. Mo Dehghani, Missouri S&T chancellor.

Inspired by his own educational success received at Rolla, Kummer and his wife have been donating to the university for decades.

“My Rolla experience taught me how to think, how to work hard and how to manage my own career. June and I believe in the mission of this great university, and that’s why we have chosen to invest in S&T’s future success. We believe that Missouri S&T’s best days are ahead.”

Kummer, 91, is the founder and chairman of St. Louis-based HBE Corp. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1955.