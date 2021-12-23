St. Louis called one most underrated cities in U.S. for birding

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is being called one of the 5 underrated U.S. cities for birding in 2022. Forbes says as people start making vacation plans for next year, bird lovers may want to consider St. Louis and four other locations.

Forbes says St. Louis’ most promising destination is Forest Park. The article says the park houses some of the state’s most acclaimed museums. It also says lucky visitors may spot a bald eagle or great horned owl in addition to other songbirds.

The article says if all else fails you can stop by the St. Louis Zoo where you are guaranteed to see birds.

Forbes doesn’t mention the Alton area but it is known for eagle watching during the winter. The state of Missouri is sort of a magnet for the birds as they move south for the winter, looking for open water to fish. You can learn more about where to spot bald eagles in the area here.

Here are the other underrated spots for birding:

Laredo, TX

Cleveland, OH

Virginia Beach, VA

Louisville, KY