St. Louis Cardinals are not for sale; team refutes Mike Shannon’s claim

ST. LOUIS–Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon has ignited a firestorm in his final regular-season homestand as a broadcaster for the franchise.
He suggested on the air during Thursday’s Cardinals-Brewers game that “word on the street” was that the DeWitt family was looking to sell the club.
The comments were immediately refuted by team leadership in comments to FOX2 and other media outlets, including the team’s flagship radio station and our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Shannon, 82, is in his final season as a Cardinals broadcaster and will be honored with a pre-game ceremony Sunday.
He is the 14th announcer in MLB baseball history to serve as long as 50 years in the booth and only the sixth announcer to log at least 50 years with one team.