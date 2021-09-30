St. Louis Cardinals are not for sale; team refutes Mike Shannon’s claim

ST. LOUIS–Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon has ignited a firestorm in his final regular-season homestand as a broadcaster for the franchise.

He suggested on the air during Thursday’s Cardinals-Brewers game that “word on the street” was that the DeWitt family was looking to sell the club.

The comments were immediately refuted by team leadership in comments to FOX2 and other media outlets, including the team’s flagship radio station and our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"There is absolutely no truth to that comment. Whatsoever," president Bill DeWitt III tells me about statement on radio broadcast that suggested the family as looking to sell #Cardinals. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) September 30, 2021

.@Cardinals

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak tells @kmoxnews

there is no truth to Mike Shannon's statement that the DeWitts are going to sell the franchise. More to come on @KMOXSports https://t.co/1pNYKPlENt — Steve Moore (@KMOXPD) September 30, 2021

Shannon, 82, is in his final season as a Cardinals broadcaster and will be honored with a pre-game ceremony Sunday.

He is the 14th announcer in MLB baseball history to serve as long as 50 years in the booth and only the sixth announcer to log at least 50 years with one team.