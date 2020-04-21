Breaking News
St. Louis Cardinals host blood drive at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are hosting a blood drive Tuesday, April 21 at Busch Stadium. The Cards have teamed up with Anheuser-Busch, Fox Sports Midwest and the Red Cross for the effort.

All donor spots have been filled, due to COVID-19, all donors had to register online for an appointment with no walk-ins allowed.

Those who have registered must enter at Gate 2. Organizers say if you don’t have a mask one will be provided.

To learn more about the many other blood drives visit: www.RedCrossBlood.org 

