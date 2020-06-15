St. Louis Cardinals issue June ticket refund policy

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced the following ticket refund policy for June games at Busch Stadium impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown:

Season Ticket Holders (Full, Half and 27-Game Plans)

Season Ticket Holders will automatically receive the same account credit or refund they previously received for April & May games. No action is required by Season Ticket Holders to receive the same credit or refund. If they want a different account action, they’re asked to contact their personal Account Executive or email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com.

Single-game Tickets & Theme Tickets

Single-game and Theme Ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. The money will automatically return via the original form of payment used for purchase. Unless the tickets were bought with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office they do not need to be returned.

10-game, 6-game & 5-game Ticket Packs

Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Pack tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

All-Inclusive & Party Suite Tickets

All-Inclusive and Party Suite tickets will be refunded for the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. All-Inclusive/Party Suite tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

Luxury Suite Tickets

Cardinals Luxury Suite holders will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding suite refund options.

Consignment Group Tickets (300+ Tickets)

The group leader will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their specific group ticket refund options.

Small Group Tickets (20-299 Tickets)

Small-Group Ticket holders will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

Cash Ticket Purchases at Busch Stadium

Tickets purchased in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office with cash will need to be returned in order to receive a refund. Fans holding these tickets can utilize the printable refund form found at cardinals.com/refund to obtain a refund via mail.

StubHub & Other Secondary Market Ticket Purchases

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub, or any other secondary ticket provider, should contact the provider’s customer service staff regarding their impacted game tickets. The Cardinals are not able to facilitate any credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.

The impacted games are as follows:

June 1-2 vs. Blue Jays

June 16-18 vs. Rockies

June 19-21 vs. Reds

June 29-30 vs. Nationals

Fans can view all Cardinals ticket refund information at cardinals.com/update. For any additional ticketing questions, fans are encouraged to email tickets@cardinals.com or call 314.345.9000.