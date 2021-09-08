St. Louis Cardinals, writers co-sponsor bone marrow drive honoring late Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Strauss

ST. LOUIS- For the sixth year, the Cardinals and the St. Louis chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America are co-sponsoring an annual bone marrow drive Wednesday in memory of Joe Strauss, the former St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer and columnist who died in 2015 after fighting leukemia.

A portion of ticket sales is being donated to Be The Match, which seeks to grow the bone marrow registry in hopes of finding transplant candidates.

Here’s how you can help, even if you’re not going to the game:

Fans can also request a cheek swab kit anytime by visiting my.bethematch.org/join4joe or texting Join4Joe to 61474 and a blue registration link will come right to your phone. Follow the link and register as a donor using the “mail me a kit” option. Their lab will code a unique kit just for you and mail it to your house where you can safely swab and send it back using the paid envelope provided. The kit usually comes within 2-5 days. Be The Match is specifically looking for donors age 18-44, as research shows that cells from younger donors lead to more successful transplants. https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/joe-strauss

The Cardinals say nearly 247 donors have been added to the bone marrow registry since the #Join4Joe campaign began in 2016.