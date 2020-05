ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An adult and a juvenile are in custody this morning, after a carjacking in St. Louis City. Police say they held up a driver and took off in the car. That was around 11:30 pm Sunday.

East St. Louis police found that car later. The driver crashed after a short police chase. The car hit a bench at Mcbride-Officer Park. That’s at North 24th Street and St. Louis Avenue.

The two were arrested and are in custody this morning.