St. Louis Catholic schools suspending in-person classes until the end of the school year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Archdiocese of St. Louis says that all in-person classes at grades pre-K through 12 will be suspended through the end of the school year. They will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

This matches what the Governor of Missouri announced for public and charter schools In the state. All school buildings will remain closed but school services will continue.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis says extra-curricular activities and athletics will continue to be postponed or canceled, including graduation ceremonies.

Elementary-school distance learning will end on Friday, May 8. The last day of school for all Catholic elementary schools will be Wednesday, May 13. High-school distance learning will conclude during the week of May 18-22. Specific end-dates will vary by school.