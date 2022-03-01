St. Louis celebrates Mardi Gras and March sunshine

AFFTON, Mo. – It’s warm, sunny, and it is Mardi Gras. That’s all St. Louis needs to hear to have a good time. If you are going to “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler,” you might as well do it outside on a beautiful day.

It didn’t take much to convince Riley Duggan to celebrate Mardi Gras with her mom at 9 Mile Garden.

“They said what are you doing tomorrow at about 11 a.m.? You going to be here? And here I am,” she said.

With sunshine and temps in the 70s, an outdoor party with plenty of food trucks was the place to be.

“Can’t complain at all. It’s a good day. It’s a good day to be outside. Be with the people and get the environment,” Duggan said.

9 Mile Garden returned for its third season with a Fat Tuesday party and they were packed with people and pets enjoying the sunshine.



“We’re super excited to be finally back open. It’s a beautiful, gorgeous weather. We had a huge turn out for lunch. We’re ready for the party to continue,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner at 9 Mile Garden.

This is only the beginning of the fun. 9 Mile has a lineup of more than 30 local food trucks this year. The Canteen has new cocktail and beer offerings. And there will be special events throughout the season.

“We’re going to be bringing back a lot of favorite nights. A lot of live music, three nights a week. Trivia, things like that. Always something fun to do here.”