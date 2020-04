Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Passover begins later this week. During this coronavirus pandemic St. Louis Chabad has launched a region-wide Passover effort, offering free Seder to-go kits and do-it-yourself tips.

Passover is the most widely celebrated Jewish holiday in the United States. It commemorates the exodus of the Jews from bondage in ancient Egypt. The holiday begins this Wednesday at sundown.