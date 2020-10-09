St. Louis Chess Club’s 2020 U.S. Chess Championships goes virtual

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Chess Club is hosting the 2020 U.S. Chess Championships which begin Friday, October 9 and will be played virtually due to the pandemic.

The Executive Director of the Saint Louis Chess Club Tony Rich said due to the virtual nature of the tournament one competitor is able to play all the way from Germany. Others are playing from their homes or inside the St. Louis Chess Club building in the Central West End.

Leinier Dominguez, 37, is a super grandmaster and is the five-time Cuban National Champion. He moved to St. Louis in December 2018 and will be playing from his home.

Thalia Cervantes, 17, is also from Cuba and moved to St. Louis in 2014. She is a Woman International Master. She plans to play her matches at the St. Louis Chess Club.

“I just feel like everything can be easier controlled, and my internet would probably be more stable,” Cervantes said.

During the virtual opening ceremonies, Thursday, Governor Mike Parson and St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson wished all of the competitors good luck in their events.

The tournament has also changed the rules this year. Instead of playing classical chess, participants will play the much faster rapid chess in a round-robin format.

Tournament play begins with the Girls’ Junior Championship October 9, a new group plays every three days, and the championships end with the 2020 U.S. Chess Championship on October 29.

Fans can watch the tournament online on uschesschamps.com.