St. Louis child hit by gunfire while mother delivers groceries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More details are coming in about a 3-year-old who was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:00 pm in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police say that the victim’s mother parked her car in front of a home. She left five children ranging in age from one to nine years old in the vehicle while running the errand. Several gunshots rang out as she stood on the front porch of the home.

When the gunfire stopped, the mother discovered damage from the shooting to her vehicle. She then realized that the three-year-old had been struck. None of the other children were injured in the shooting.

The mom then called for help. The injured child was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He is listed in stable condition.

The police report did not list a motive for the shooting. It is not clear who the suspects were targeting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also report a tip online at www.STLrcs.org or by using the P3 Tips app.