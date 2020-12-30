St. Louis Circuit Attorney disqualified from prosecuting Patricia McCloskey’s case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An administrative order released by the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri states that a new judge will preside over Patricia McCloskey’s case. Judge Stelzer will be replaced by Judge Ohmer in 2021. Judge Stelzer’s term ends on December 31, 2020.
Patricia McCloskey’s motion to disqualify Circuit Attorney’s Office was granted on December 29, 2020. Judge Ohmer will make the appointment of a special prosecutor, if necessary.
A judge disqualified St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office from prosecuting Mark McCloskey’s case earlier in December. The judge said that evidence in Gardner’s emails infringed on the McCloskey’s right to a fair trial. It is unclear whether this means that the case will be dropped.
The couple faces felony charges for unlawful use of weapons and tampering with physical evidence. They have pled not guilty.
The McCloskey’s confronted protestors with their guns this summer. The demonstrators were walking past their Central West End mansion. They were on a private street and on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.
