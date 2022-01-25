St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner loses appeal on sunshine law violations

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–The Missouri Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner over a lower court’s ruling that she violated the state’s open records laws in a matter connected to the criminal case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Greitens has always said powerful people of influence were behind his 2018 indictment for invasion of privacy. He was accused of taking a picture of his blindfolded mistress. He told FOX 2 he never took a picture. Prosecutors never found one. The case was eventually dropped and Greitens resigned as governor.

Washington DC reporter John Solomon sued prosecutor Kim Gardner’s office, demanding records that show who Gardner was talking to before she decided to pursue the case.

In November of 2020, circuit judge Christopher McGraugh wrote that Gardner’s “conduct in this case has recklessly impeded the judicial process.”

The Eastern District for the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled that Gardner’s appeals have no merit and that she turn over documents Solomon requested. In addition, it sent back to circuit court Solomon’s appeal for attorney’s fees.

A spokesperson for Gardner’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the court’s decision.